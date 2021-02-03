We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William reportedly ‘made sure that he was there’ for Michael and Carole Middleton as they adjusted to life as parents of the future queen.

Prince William’s close bond with his parents-in-law, Michael and Carole Middleton, has long been noted. The couple were introduced to royal life when their daughter Catherine Middleton began dating the future king after meeting him at the University of St Andrews.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine later married in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011. And it seems that the Duke of Cambridge was keen to ensure that Michael and Carole were supported during this key transition as they became part of the Royal Family.

How did Prince William help support Michael and Carole Middleton?

In Channel 5’s documentary, When the Middletons Met the Monarchy, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared more about Prince William’s efforts to help Duchess Catherine’s family settled into their new roles as parents to the future queen.

Ms. Nicholl explained: “William sat down with them and explained how things would change.”

“He made sure that he was there for them, Carol and Michael Middleton had William’s number in their phones. This was just so they could call him if they needed him.”

Whilst according to Express.co.uk, relationship psychologist and expert Anjula Mutanda noted how important it was for the Middletons to be guided during this time.

“For the Royal Family they have been born and raised into it and they know the rules of engagement at big events like a royal wedding,” she said.

Video of the Week

“For the Middleton family, I think it would only be fair to offer them guidance, support and help about protocol. Otherwise the likelihood for making a mistake is pretty high.”

Royal expert Robert Jobson went on to add that the palace would likely have granted the Middletons security.

He disclosed: “The Middleton family would have been given some support, particularly mum and dad.”

“There would have been security checks to make sure that they have got all of the correct procedures in place as well.”