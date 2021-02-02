We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has shared an adorable detail of her relationship with Prince William in a recent video conference.

Kate Middleton has shared a lovely detail about her and Prince William’s marriage in a recent video call.

The Duchess came clean about her lockdown parenting struggles during the call and revealed that William has been her rock.

This royal news comes after Meghan Markle hit back at claims she ‘snubbed’ the royal family in a powerful statement.

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been deeply devoted to her charitable work, and nothing’s changed during the Covid-19 outbreak.

But like anyone else, she’s human and needs a supporting hand, especially when the couple have three children to homeschool.

Kate shared how supportive her husband, Prince William has been during the pandemic paying tribute to him during a recent video call.

The Duchess joined an open discussion last Tuesday with parents, whose children attend Roe Green Junior School in Brent, sharing their personal experiences of life in lockdown.

Discussing the challenges, they’ve faced, and how they’ve dealt with parenting during the pandemic, the school’s headteacher, Melissa Loosemore, joined the call to give some insight.

Kate joked about how she’s had to take on new tasks while being confined to lockdown, “I’ve become a hairdresser during this lockdown, much to my children’s horror,” before talking about the difficulties of homeschooling, revealing that she, like many others, struggles with maths.

Kate then went on to give a sweet insight into her marriage to Prince William.

Video of the Week

The group of mothers played a lighthearted game and when asked, “Who has been the greatest support to you during the pandemic?” Kate was quick to write down Williams’s name and proudly hold it up to the camera.

Even though the Cambridges rarely share personal information about their marriage, fans have been happy to see them come out and openly talk about the struggles they face. One took to Twitter to say, ‘She is so relatable❤️❤️❤️❤️’

‘This is wonderful and so real!❤️,’ agreed another.