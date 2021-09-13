We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, has confirmed that he and the “love of his life” Alizée Thevenet have married in a secret South of France ceremony.

The entrepreneur and dog lover took to Instagram to announce the wonderful news that he and Alizée tied the knot alongside family, friends and their beloved pooches.

Posting a dreamy photo from the big day, the new Mr and Mrs Middleton can be seen grinning for a selfie in their wedding finery, with the sun beaming above them an a four-legged friend in the background.

“Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️,” James penned beside the beautiful snap shot.

Was Kate Middleton at James Middleton’s wedding?

It has not been confirmed that Kate Middleton attended James and Alizée’s wedding, however Page Six reports that the Duchess jetted to France with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in tow, in order to watch her brother say “I do”.

Meanwhile, James, who recently opened up on his depression battle, hinted that his royal sister was able to make it to his nuptials, telling fans that he was “surrounded by family” at the special ceremony.

James was, of course, at Kate and Prince William’s wedding when they married in 2011 and attended their sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017, so it would be unusual for Kate not to be among the Middletons for James’ big day.

When did James Middleton get engaged?

James asked his now-wife, Alizée, to marry him back in October 2019 and the couple had planned to get married in May 2020, but had to call things off due to the pandemic.

Sharing a smiley selfie taken in the Lake District, James told the world at the time, “❤️She said OUI ❤️ Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news 🥂🍾 #jalizee 🇬🇧🇫🇷.”

James previously opened up about the fateful moment he met Alizée, thanks to his Cocker Spaniel, Ella.

Writing for The Telegraph, he recalled, “The two of us (Ella and me) were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

“However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back. But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

“Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn’t trusted Ella, I wouldn’t have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn’t have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée.”