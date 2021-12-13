We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton once suffered a wardrobe malfunction on Christmas Day and confided in a royal fan to confess that she “really shouldn’t” have worn her outfit of choice.

The Duchess admitted that she had made the wrong choice when it came to deciding her outfit that morning.

The last time we were treated to a glimpse of the royal family going about their festive traditions during their big Christmas get together at the Sandringham Estate was 2019.

With all of the Queen’s closest members of The Firm gathering at her Norfolk residence to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year together, the likes of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince Charles were photographed attending church together on December 25th.

Kate looked stunning in a long-line grey coat with a belt and a fur collar, a forest green fascinator and a pair of matching court heels.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte looked utterly adorable as she co-ordinated with her ever-stylish mum, wearing a sweet Christmas tree green coat with woollen tights and black buckled shoes.

Despite looking ravishing in her festive ensemble, it turned out that Kate had some big regrets about her fashion decisions—and she vented to a royal fan about her outfit frustration.

While meeting with royal supporters after the church service, Kate told Rachel Anvil that she was struggling with the temperature in her thick coat.

Rachel’s mother revealed, “Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot, she said ‘I really shouldn’t have worn this’.

“I’m there talking to Charlotte about dolls and my daughter’s talking about fashion with Kate,” she told Metro.

“It wasn’t fake it was a genuine discussion, it was about a minute but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend. They are totally different with the public.”