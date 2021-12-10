We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s ‘strict’ parenting regime is the reason Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not in attendance at the special Westminster Abbey carol concert this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge beamed and gazed into each other’s eyes as they attended their Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey this week.

The future King and Queen Consort stepped out for the big event without Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in tow—and a royal expert says there’s a ‘strict’ reason for this.

While loyal fans of the Cambridge family are always holding out for new insights into the lives of Kate, William and their three kids, we haven’t seen Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis out in public for a long time.

Of course, the public has been treated to new photographs of the royal tots on big days like their birthdays and Kate and William’s wedding anniversary. But it’s reportedly Kate and William’s strict parenting methods that mean we haven’t seen them step out for a royal engagement since the 2020 Royal Variety Performance.

Prince George was famously allowed to attend Wembley Stadium for the England v Italy Euros final this summer, but it’s understood this was a special treat for the football-loving Prince, who is third in the line of succession.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe says that as a rule, Kate and William don’t bring the children to engagements.

“The reality is that William and Kate have a rule that they do not take the children on any official engagements. We only really see them on the balcony waving at set piece royal events, but there are exceptions to that rule like when George was at Wembley for the Euros final,” he told OK! magazine.

It seems it’s rare that bedtime is strayed from in the Cambridge household, too.

“It was on a school night and they are pretty strict. The children are in a rather strict regime so that might have been the reason.

“But the fact it was a televised official engagement it’s interesting because I think it shows that William and Kate are still reluctant to focus too greatly officially on their family and their children,” Duncan adds.

But royal fans can hold out hope that Kate and William may release an updated snap of George, Charlotte and Louis fairly soon. With Catherine’s 40th birthday just around the corner, there’s a chance an official photograph featuring the little ones and the Duchess could be shared on January 9th.