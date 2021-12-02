We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has been dubbed the “rarest of all jewels” after attending a wonderful new exhibition featuring a very precious collection from the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited the Victoria & Albert Museum to see their incredible new Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution exhibition.

The collection includes three items loaned by the Queen, but it’s Kate Middleton who fans have described as a “jewel”.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge has wowed royal fans as she stepped out for her latest appearance at the V&A Museum in London. As a senior member of The Firm, Kate has consistently inspired people with everything from her fashion to her warmth at engagements. For her latest outing, the Duchess opted for a paisley pattern blouse in rich jewel tones that couldn’t have been more perfect to view Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution.

This exhibition showcases over 200 objects and documents the work of Carl Fabergé. Now the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media accounts have now shared breath-taking snaps of Kate’s visit – and fans couldn’t be more impressed.

The caption explained, ‘Back in the V&A Museum to see the incredible new ‘Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution’ exhibition. It holds over 200 objects, documenting the work and expertise of Carl Fabergé.

‘Amongst the collection is the long lost Third Imperial Egg, discovered by a scrap dealer in 2011 after it went missing in 1964, the Moscow Kremlin Egg which features a music box and the Alexander Palace Egg, which contains a model of the palace inside.’

It went on to reveal that this exquisite collection also includes three items lent by the Queen, including the Basket of Flowers Egg, the Colonnade Egg and the Mosaic Egg.

Fans were quick to express how magnificent each of the Fabergé eggs were. Though it seems many were just as excited to see Kate as they were to get a glimpse of the historic collection.

Taking to social media, many remarked upon how beautiful Kate looked, as well as her sense of duty as the future Queen. One delighted fan commented, ‘Lots of rare jewels here, but Duchess Catherine is the rarest of all jewels. Her elegance, heart, beauty, and sense of duty are peerless’.

‘This is such a beautiful exhibition!! And I absolutely love this picture of our gorgeous Duchess’, a fellow fan wrote, echoing this sentiment.

A third person shared simply, ‘What a gorgees photo! The Duchess is a jewel’.

Whilst someone else excitedly declared, ‘Our beautiful future Queen among beautiful Fabergé’.

This wonderful response from fans is a lovely indication of just how much Kate Middleton has come to inspire so many since becoming an official member of the Royal Family.

The new V&A exhibition is open until 8th May 2022, just six days after Princess Charlotte’s birthday. Kate Middleton certainly appeared to be in awe of these remarkable objects during her visit and the Duchess is understood to have a special appreciation for historic works of art.

Back in 2005, she graduated from the University of St Andrews with a degree in History of Art, and it was whilst studying there that William and Kate’s royal love story began. Since then the Duchess of Cambridge has gone on to become the V&A’s first Royal Patron for the past 3 years.

And with so many wonderful exhibitions to enjoy, this likely won’t be the last time fans glimpse Kate Middleton exploring the V&A!