Meghan Markle has responded to news that she has won her legal case over a 'leaked' personal letter written to her father Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle has broken her silence after winning a legal case over the publishing of a ‘private’ leaked letter she had written to her father Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter in August 2018.

Meghan Markle is victorious after winning a legal case over the publishing of a ‘private’ leaked letter she had written to her father.

Meghan won her case earlier this year when a High Court Judge ruled in her favour without a full trial but the publishers appealed against the ruling – further delaying the outcome until that appeal was eventually dismissed today.

And the Duchess of Sussex has spoken out at the news after three senior judges dismissed the appeal from Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) following a three-day hearing in November.

At the time the publisher argued the case should go to a trial on Meghan’s claims against the publisher – including breach of privacy and copyright but this appeal has been rejected and Meghan will not go to trial.

Meghan, who has been married to Prince Harry for three years, issued a statement after the judgement was delivered in London on Thursday morning.

She said, ‘This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right. While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create,‘ she continued.

The ruling means Meghan can now expect to receive substantial financial damages from the newspaper group, plus a public apology printed on the front page of the Mail on Sunday and the homepage of the Mail Online.

Meghan added, ‘From day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong. The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules.

‘The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers—a model that rewards chaos above truth. In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks.’

The duchess’s statement continued, ‘The courts have held the defendant to account and my hope is that we all begin to do the same.

‘Because as far removed as it may seem from your personal life, it’s not. Tomorrow it could be you.

‘These harmful practices don’t happen once in a blue moon – they are a daily fail that divide us and we all deserve better.’

Giving a summary of the decision, judge Sir Geoffrey Vos said, “The Court of Appeal upheld the judge’s decision that the duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the contents of the letter.

“Those contents were personal, private, and not matters of legitimate public interest.

“The articles in the Mail on Sunday interfered with the duchess’ reasonable expectation of privacy and were not a justified or proportionate means of correcting inaccuracies about the letter.”

Explaining the decisions he added, “It was hard to see what evidence could have been adduced at trial that would have altered the situation.

“The judge had been in as good a position as any trial judge to look at the article in People magazine, the letter and The Mail On Sunday articles to decide if publication of the contents of the letter was appropriate to rebut the allegations against Mr Markle.

“The judge had correctly decided that, whilst it might have been proportionate to publish a very small part of the letter for that purpose, it was not necessary to publish half the contents of the letter as ANL had done.”

Meghan who lives in LA with her husband Prince Harry and their children, son Archie, two and Lilibet Diana, will be able to move forward following this success.