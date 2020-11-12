We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge gave an insight into which photographs of children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are her favourite during a video call for Remembrance Day.

As a keen photographer, Kate has an eye for what makes a great picture and therefore her choice of images of the children, whom she has with husband Prince William, give an insight into the royal memories she chooses to treasure.

With the children growing up fast, she is keen to capture them at every stage of their life – often releasing snaps for birthday milestones and key events.

But of all the photographs she has taken over the years, the ones that have been framed, show they are the most liked.

One snap shows her with youngest son Louis, now aged two, at the Back to Nature Garden in 2019. Sitting beside that framed photo is one of Prince George, seven and sister Charlotte, five, together on their first day at school last year.

And the final kids image is one of Prince George posing on the grass in his England football kit. That snap was taken by Kate and released to the public on his birthday last year.

On the other side of the table, Kate even gives a nod to her handsome husband Prince William, with a photo of him leaning on a car window during his 2018 solo trip to Africa.

During the video call, in which Kate spoke to a number of families about how they pay tribute to those lost and the impact of Remembrance week.

The Duchess added: “I’m sure you spend your time every day remembering your loved ones, but it’s so important that the nation comes together and really spends time thinking about those who have lost their lives and the families that have been impacted.

“It’s been a real honour to speak to all of you and I think I speak for the whole nation when I say just how proud you should be of your loved ones, and for the sacrifice and the bravery that they’ve shown.

“I’ll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and will be for many years to come.”