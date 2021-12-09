We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were photographed looking as happy and loved up as ever in gorgeous new photos taken as they arrived at their special Westminster Abbey Christmas carol service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by the likes of Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall at the festive royal event.

The Together At Christmas carol concert, which is set to be aired on ITV on Christmas Eve, was held by Kate and William in honour of those across the nation who go all out to support the country and our communities.

In a statement shared on the future King and Queen Consort’s Instagram account last week, read, “The service, which will be broadcast in December, will look back on the last eighteen months, to think not only of the unprecedented challenges that we have all faced as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to remember the positives: people and organisations pulling together in their communities, the small acts of kindness across different demographics and generations, and the unsung heroes who stepped up to help others.”

As the heartwarming event went ahead last night, William and Kate were seen gazing at one another with huge smiles on their faces as they appeared to laugh and chat to one another.

Kate looking ravishingly festive in an all-red outfit, teaming a bright scarlet coat and dress with matching heels. Meanwhile, William looked smart in a suit with a co-ordinating red tie.

The pair took to social media again last night to share their joy over the success of the big evening, thanking those who made it so special and sharing a series of stunning snap shots.

“What a special evening, seeing so many familiar faces, as well as meeting inspirational people who have gone the extra mile for their community in recent times,” the caption read.

“Across the country, these organisations and unsung heroes have pulled together and through acts of kindness helped others in the face of extraordinary challenges.”