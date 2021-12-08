We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has given fans an intriguing glimpse at a rare family photo of several of her twelve great-grandchildren during her latest royal engagement.

Her Majesty has carried out a new in-person engagement at Windsor Castle after pulling out of several occasions in recent weeks after being advised to “rest”.

Eagle-eyed fans might just have spotted a sweet family snap displayed on a table nearby – and it couldn’t be more cute!

The Queen’s photographs have always been points of interest whenever the monarch conducts a royal engagement at one of her royal residences. Each of her most precious pictures feature members of The Firm and attention has often been given to whose snaps she displays and where. From the adorable photo that gives a sweet sign that the Queen loves Prince Harry and Prince William equally, to the way her enduring bond with Autumn Kelly is showcased in a picture spotted earlier this year, Her Majesty’s nearest and dearest often have pride of place.

Now the Queen’s great-grandchildren have been placed at the forefront during her latest royal engagement. Meeting musician Thomas Trotter at Windsor Castle, the monarch awarded him with the Queen’s Medal for Music during an audience on December 8th.

It was here that some particularly observant fans might’ve noticed a very sweet selection of photos on the table behind them – including one thought to be previously unseen.

Placed on the table and visible just behind Her Majesty’s classic black handbag and glasses, a photo of what appears to be the Queen and Prince Philip sitting on a sofa together. Perched happily on her great-grandmother’s lap seems to be Princess Charlotte, with her older brother Prince George standing beside them in the middle wearing a navy jumper.

Whilst it’s not easy to be sure which of the other great-grandchildren have joined them, it looks as though Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughters Savannah and Isla and Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter Mia are also there.

With Prince Louis and Lena Tindall, as well as many others all not present, it suggests that the photo was taken before Louis and Lena were born in 2018.

This adorable photo gives a wonderful glimpse at the Queen’s life as a devoted great-grandmother alongside her royal role. And although this particular photo might not have been officially released, it wasn’t the only family snap visible during the engagement.

Further along the table is an iconic photo of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, with seven of their great-grandchildren. This picture was released prior to Philip’s funeral in April 2021 and included Lena and Louis as babies. The photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at the Queen’s Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

Since then, the Queen has become the proud great-grandmother of twelve, with four babies born this year alone. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son August, Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter Sienna were all welcomed to the family in 2021.

Though royal fans have yet to see an official photo of the youngest two royal babies, many will be hoping to see them all come together with the Queen in the not-too-distant future.