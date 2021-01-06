Kate Middleton set to have ‘special’ weekend for 39th birthday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is days away from celebrating her 39th birthday, and Prince William has special plans.

Plans for Kate’s 39th birthday have been revealed

Mum of 3, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be with intimate family for Celebrations

In other Royal news , The Queen gives rare message to celebrate special anniversary

After the announcement of a third lockdown in the UK, the Duchess of Cambridge is having to scrap her previous birthday plans and adhere to government guidelines. So, it’s likely Kate will be swapping any social plans she had for something much more lowkey.

It’s been a hard year for us all and that doesn’t exclude the Royal family, of course. But, Prince William will make sure Kate is still in for a special weekend.

The Duchess of Cambridge is preparing to celebrate her 39th birthday on the 9th of January and although it may not be a large gathering with friends and family as previously planned, her immediate family is still set to celebrate the Duchess’ birthday. The family will be celebrating in their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall for the whole weekend. A cosy and modest family affair that we can all relate to right now!

This birthday will thankfully not be too big of a change for the mum-of-thee. Before Kate’s 37th birthday, she revealed she was not too fussed about the celebrations. However, she did make sure there was cake, much to Princess Charlotte’s delight. This occasion too saw the family celebrate privately at Kensington Palace with a simple celebration and a lovely picture of the Duchess shared on Instagram.

Video of the Week

Kate also revealed when on Mary Berry’s BBC Christmas Special ‘A Berry Royal Christmas’ that the family has an adorable tradition. The Duchess always bakes the children’s birthday cakes. Kate said to Mary “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.” Perhaps Prince William will be taking the reigns of this tradition for Kate’s birthday this year?

Last year saw Kate celebrate her 38th birthday with a beautiful portrait, which we hope to see repeated this year. However, it looks like any bigger celebrations will have to wait until she turns 40 next year.

Happy Birthday, Kate!