The Queen gives rare message to celebrate special anniversary

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has sent a special message for the first time this year, penned to mark the 75th anniversary of BBC Women's Hour.

The Queen has released a special message to mark the anniversary of BBC Women’s Hour.

Her majesty has given hope and inspiration to those connected with the service, which celebrates its 75th year.

In other royal news, The Queen has selected a new ‘Firm of Eight’ but some key family members haven’t been chosen

Her Majesty, 94, wrote a letter to the staff of BBC’s Women’s Hour to mark its 75th year. It read, ‘As you celebrate your 75th year, it is with great pleasure that I send my best wishes to the listeners and all those associated with Woman’s Hour.

‘During this time, you have witnessed and played a significant part in the evolving role of women across society, both here and around the world.

‘In this notable anniversary year, I wish you continued success in your important work as a friend, guide and advocate to women everywhere.”

The lovely tribute to the radio magazine programme was signed Elizabeth R. The show was first broadcast in 1946 – before Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne and just a year before she married husband Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.

It used to be presented by Dame Jenni Murray and Jane Garvey but BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett replaced them as host in January 2021.

The Royal Family has links to Emma Barnett, as the Queen’s daughter-in-law Camilla Parker-Bowles guest edited the Emma Barnett Show in July last year.

It was on that show where Camilla reflected on life in lockdown and highlighted the work of her various charities and patronages.

Video of the Week

It comes just days after the Queen sends a sweet New Year’s Eve message on Thursday when she shared four photographs highlighting her year and captioned them, ‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again” – Her Majesty The Queen. Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year.’