Kate Middleton headed out for a very different day of royal work today, swapping her usual regal style for a rugby tracksuit and a day on the pitch—and royal fans are all saying the same thing.

Kate Middleton debuted a brand new, seriously exciting role as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, taking over the big job from Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge spent the day at Twickenham Stadium to spend the day with members of the England rugby team.

A series of clips of Kate showing her super sporty side was shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram page.

The special footage was filmed in honour of the future Queen Consort taking on a new patronage for the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, taking the job over from Prince Harry and filling his boots he left when he stepped away from the royal family with Meghan Markle in 2020.

“Home of @englandrugby! Fantastic to meet the players, staff and referees representing the sport at the highest level,” a caption penned beside the upload, which has racked up over 100,000 likes, says.

“Even put the 👟 on to get a taste of how the teams train,” the post continued, highlighting Kate’s serious change of clothing choice for the new day at work.

While the Duchess is usually dressed regally head to toe, she swapped her classy dresses and heels for a rugby tracksuit and boots, totally looking the part.

“Wishing both teams the best of luck in their upcoming tournaments! 🏉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,” the Instagram message finally said.

The comment section quickly filled with sweet words from adoring royal fans, with hundreds of Kate’s supporters all in awe over her ability to nail everything she tries her hand at.

One wrote, “I love how Catherine mucks in! She’s such a good sport!”

Another asked, “Is there anything she can’t do😍?”

“You’re fab Kate. Just love you ❤️The best thing to ever happen to the royal family,” a third chipped in, while yet another added, “Wow, HRH Catherine is good at everything she does!! 😍😍.”