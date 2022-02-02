Prince Harry ‘laying low’ after ‘lashing out’ at the Queen and causing upset

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is said to be “laying low” amid his ongoing tensions with the royal family that came to a head last year, reportedly having realised the impact he had on his grandmother, the Queen.

Prince Harry has had time to “pause and reflect” on his actions over the past year, with a royal insider claiming he’s now set to “lay low” amid ongoing royal tensions.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped away from the royal fold in 2020 and went on to share damning details about their experience as a working royal couple—while Harry blamed his royal blood for his troublesome upbringing.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed themselves from The Firm and moved to their new LA home, the pair’s stance on life in the royal family has been made clear.

From Meghan admitting to Oprah Winfrey that she endured suicidal feelings during her time in the UK, to Harry claiming that he was born into a “cycle of genetic pain and suffering” as part of his life as a prince—the Sussexes have made details on their experiences within the Queen’s monarchy very public.

However, with Prince Harry determined to return to the UK for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee later this year along with Archie and new baby Lilibet Diana, it’s been claimed that he is preparing to tone down his royal confessions.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl says that Harry has had the time to reflect on what he has said about his family in recent months, with the upset he has caused the Queen dawning on him.

“Whether Harry has regrets or not, I don’t know, but what I do know is that he has a history of lashing out at the establishment before. He’s talked about his ‘accident of birth’ and the ‘burden of the crown’,” Katie explained.

“He’s been critical in the past, but then goes quiet. I think since last year he’s paused and reflected,” the monarchy expert continued.

“And he’s realised how much last year took a toll on his grandmother, and doesn’t want to cause any more upset, so is laying low for now.”