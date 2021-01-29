First look of Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana, revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in the new film Spencer and a first look at her in character as the iconic royal has been released.

The Twilight star plays the Princess of Wales in the film based around the weekend she decided her marriage to Prince of Wales Charles was over.

This new depiction of the people’s princess comes after Emma Corrin played her in the hit Netflix series The Crown, yet new film, Spencer, sees Kristen Stewart scooping the role of Diana.

Spencer won’t deal with the typical portrayal of Diana’s tragic death or her existence after she left palace life but will examine her relationship with her husband, Prince Charles.

Spencer’s synopsis reads, ‘December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales; marriage has long since grown cold.

‘Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.’

Filming for the long-awaited biopic has begun, and an autumn 2021 release date has been pencilled in. Nonetheless, Stewart has already opened up about her role, saying, “I always just thought that this person was sort of stolen from us, and I always had a curiosity about her. Every day that I unfold this story, the more emotionally invested I get.”

The casting for her role was met with some fury as fans felt that the part should go to a British actress who could better relate with the public.

‘A strange casting… I’ll be surprised if she can pull off a British upper class accent. But let’s see,’ a second added, curious to find out if Kristen will be able to replicate Diana’s recognisable voice.

Luckily not all fans were opposed to Stewart taking the lead as one Twitter fan congratulated her saying, ‘The more I think about it, the more Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana makes perfect sense. She’s got that essential walled-off quality for the role.’

Naturally, Kristen’s resemblance to Diana in the new photo of her in character blew royal fans away, with many shocked by the likeness.

‘Omg she looks like her. I am so looking forward to her role,’ one penned.

‘She looks almost identical to Diana here,’ agreed another.