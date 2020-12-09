The Crown producers have admitted to making up a crucial scene involving Princess Diana purely “to break our hearts” – after many people including Diana’s brother Earl Spencer have voiced their concerns.
Season four of the Netflix show about the Royal Family included a scene where Diana, played by Emma Corrin, sings All I Ask Of You from Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, Phantom of the Opera, in a video recording for her husband, Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor.
The moment comes after Charles reacts badly to her performing onstage with ballerina Wayne Sleep at the Royal Opera House.
In a podcast about the show, Jessica Hobbs, who directed the episode, said, “Our understanding was that she’d done a dance for him that was filmed on stage, in the costumes, on the real set. That’s what we understood from the research. So we extended that to her singing.”
Annie Sulzberger, head of research for The Crown, said they decided to extend it to singing because the actress Emma can sing.
She added, “Let’s have her sing it because it’s going to break our hearts, right?”
While the singing was fictitious, Diana really did perform on stage with Wayne, but it’s unknown as to how Charles actually reacted to the performance – which Wayne has said was all her idea.
Speaking of the dance, Annie said, “It’s not a gift for him, it is the last thing Charles would want. Really, it’s an act for her.
“Wayne Sleep speaks to the press and says it’s entirely her idea, the choice of the kind of dance. It was very flirty and silly.”
It comes as Netflix rejected a request to add a disclaimer onto the show to tell viewers that not all the events in The Crown actually happened, as, while the show is based on real events, most of the conversations shown can’t actually be known for certain.
It’s unclear whether they’ll make any changes to the disclaimer for series five of The Crown.