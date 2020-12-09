We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Crown producers have admitted to making up a crucial scene involving Princess Diana purely “to break our hearts” – after many people including Diana’s brother Earl Spencer have voiced their concerns.

Season four of the Netflix show about the Royal Family included a scene where Diana, played by Emma Corrin, sings All I Ask Of You from Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, Phantom of the Opera, in a video recording for her husband, Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor.

The moment comes after Charles reacts badly to her performing onstage with ballerina Wayne Sleep at the Royal Opera House.