Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly hoping to sell their £11 million California home only 18 months after buying it as they aren’t “over the moon” about it.

Harry and Meghan purchased the luxury LA home in Montecito, which is known for its gated estates in Santa Barbara County, when they swapped royal life for the USA.

The pair are now said to be on the hunt for their dream home to raise Archie and baby Lilibet in.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time in Canada and at Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills home after stepping down from their senior royal roles.

In July 2020, the couple purchased their £11 million property in Montecito. However, it’s thought Harry and Meg are on the hunt for their next abode.

According to a source, the couple have started looking at other homes and they’re said to be open to private offers if the perfect one comes along.

The insider told the Mirror, “They are thinking of selling their house there. However, it won’t be on the market because of who they are. It’s only being shown to people who are confirmed with funds and are serious buyers.

“They want to stay in the neighbourhood or nearby but they aren’t over the moon about the house and the location.”

The Sussexes are said to love Montecito, which is also home to the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

When Harry and Meghan left the royal family in March 2020, they left their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor royal estate, for the charms of California.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who welcomed their first child, son August, in February, are now tenants of Frogmore.

The home boasts 16 bathrooms, a tea house, and a private playground in addition to the nine bedrooms. A library, an office, a spa with a dry and wet sauna, a cinema room, an arcade and games area, a wine cellar, and a five-car garage are all on the premises.

There are rose gardens on the grounds, as well as a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two baths.