Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have become parents for the first time.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have become parents for the first time.

Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy today at The Portland Hospital in London.

The little boy’s name has not been revealed yet but Princess Eugenie shared an adorable first look at him.

It was announced today that Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, weighing 8lbs 1oz.

The baby’s name has not yet been confirmed but a royal statement was released confirming the wonderful arrival.

The announcement from the Royal Family read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

“This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Eugenie gave the world a first look at her newborn son on Instagram, sharing a snap of his little arm and captioning it with three blue love heart emojis.

Words of congratulations flooded in for the princess, her husband and their baby son.

‘Ahhh welcome to the world little one!! Congratulations to the happy couple 👶🏻,’ one royal fan wrote.

‘Huge congratulations!😍Welcome to another baby boy in the family💙,’ added another.

Eugenie and Jack revealed they were expecting a royal baby back in September 2020, with the Queen’s granddaghter telling the world, ‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….👶🏻’

The baby boy is the Queen and Prince Philip’s ninth great grandchild and is 11th in line to the throne.