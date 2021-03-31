We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mike Tindall has given a sweet update on newborn son Lucas a week after he was born on the bathroom floor.

Mike Tindall has updated fans on his newborn son Lucas’ first week at home

The former rugby star’s wife Zara gave birth on the bathroom floor of their family home

Mike Tindall has given fans a sweet update on how his newborn son is getting on a week after he was born on the bathroom floor of their Gatcombe Park home.

The former rugby star and wife Zara, welcomed baby Lucas Philip into the world last Sunday but his arrival came sooner than planned, with Zara unable to get to the hospital in time so gave birth at home on the bathroom floor.

The couple, who also have daughters Mia, seven, and Lena, two, have been spending lots of time with their baby son who is now 10 days old.

And speaking on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike told host Alex Payne and James Haskell, “It’s been good actually, I can’t complain.”

Surely there must have been some struggles for the father-of-three whether it’s the baby not sleeping, or crying too much? But Mike continued, “He’s pretty good the wee man, he loves his Umbro Lord’s work stash, that we’ve already got him in but he, no, he’s been great so far.”

Mike referenced he has bought his only son some rugby wear of his own in the form of a replica England kit so he can be just like his dad.

Meanwhile, Mike first revealed Zara had given birth in his podcast last week when he spilled the news, he told listeners, “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house. Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”

Mike and Zara’s home birth has given the Queen her 10th great-grandchild.