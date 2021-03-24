Zara Tindall and husband Mike confirm birth of baby boy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zara Tindall and husband Mike have welcomed their third child together – a baby boy.

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have confirmed the birth of their third child.

The Queen’s granddaughter, whose mother is Princess Anne, and rugby star Mike announced the pregnancy in December last year.

This royal news comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to their wedding venue for a sad reason.

A spokesperson for Zara and Mike, who already have two daughters, confirmed the wonderful news, revealing the baby’s name.

The royal baby is the Queen and Prince Philip’s 10th great-grandchild so his name is a nod to his great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who only recently came home from hospital.

“Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall,” a statement said.

Little Lucas joins the Tindall family, already made up of the Queen’s eldest granddaughter Zara, England rugby star Mike and their two daughters Mia, seven, and Lena, two.

The new royal arrival is 22nd in the line of succession and was born just weeks after Zara’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her first son who shares a middle name with Lucas.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on 9th February. Meanwhile Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s imminent baby girl will be the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild.

Mike opened up about the birth of his first son on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, revealing Zara had given birth at home.

Video of the Week

“Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house,” the sports star said.

“8lb 4oz, very bonny. Arrived very quickly, didn’t make it to hospital, on the bathroom floor!

“The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon he’s wrapped up, he’s skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we’re doing.”