We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pippa Middleton is reportedly pregnant with her second child.

Pippa, who is the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, already shares a two-year-old son named Arthur Michael William Matthews with her husband, James Matthews.

Now it’s been claimed that the couple are preparing to welcome a second baby.

“Pippa and James are thrilled. It’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted,” a source told Page Six, however Pippa and James are yet to comment on the reports.

Pippa and James tied the knot back in 2017 and welcomed their first son Arthur back in October 2018.

Little Arthur was born in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, where Kate Middleton gave birth to Arthur’s older cousins, the Cambridge children.

Kate welcomed her first son Prince George at the famous hospital in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

Pippa and hedge fund manager are believed to be looking to purchase a 72-acre country estate in Berkshire close to the Middleton family home.

Meanwhile, it’s thought that Kate and Pippa could spend Christmas together with their parents this year for the first time in years, with festive coronavirus restrictions meaning the royal Christmas get together at Sandringham has been cancelled.

Video of the Week

Three houses are allowed to come together on Christmas Day, meaning that Kate and Prince William could take the Cambridge kids to Carole and Michael Middleton’s house, where Pippa, James and Arthur may also join.

The Queen has decided that she will be spending Christmas in Windsor, keeping things understated instead of her annual celebration in Norfolk.

“Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor,” a Buckingham Palace rep confirmed.