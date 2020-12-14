We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Oprah Winfrey has revealed the enormous Christmas hamper of food and coffee that her close friend Meghan Markle sent her as a present for the first day of the festive period.

Prince Harry and Meghan are currently living next door to the TV icon with their 18-month-old son Archie, in their dream $14 million mansion in Montecito.

And Oprah showed off her hamper from Californian-based company Clevr on Instagram, captioning the post, ‘On the first day of Christmas my neighbor ‘M’ sent to me…A basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M),’ adding a crown emoji.

Unboxing the Clevr products, Oprah added it was her ‘new drink of choice for morning and night’.

‘Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays,’ she finished.

The affectionate nickname of ‘M,’ which Meghan has obviously adopted is similar to the one she uses for her husband Prince Harry, whom she has said she often calls ‘H’.

Clevr Blends is described as ‘a woman-led, mission driven wellness company’ founded in California, and describes itself as ‘providing ongoing support to organizations fighting for the wellbeing of our community.’

Fittingly for both women, the website adds, ‘We are currently collaborating with El Centro SB – a queer, BIPOC lead group that focuses on regional mutual aid and community resilience – to uplift their emerging food justice projects.’

Oprah has grown close with both Harry and Meghan over the past few years, as well as being friends with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, and she attended their wedding in May 2018.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Oprah had helped advise Meghan and Harry on leaving their posts as senior members of the Royal Family, but she has since denied the claim.

It was also confirmed in September that Harry has teamed up with Oprah on a new Apple TV Plus streaming service series focusing on mental health.