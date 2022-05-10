Prince Harry just referenced baby daughter Lilibet in the sweetest way

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry gave a sweet nod to his baby daughter Lilibet in the most precious way during his latest video appearance.

Proud dad-of-two Prince Harry wore the T-shirt declaring that “Girl Dad” while promoting his new travel campaign.

The Duke of Sussex appeared on Mori Television in New Zealand to promote Travalyst, his eco-travel non-profit and paid a sweet tribute to little Lili.

While appearing in a promotional clip for his non-profit sustainable travel organisation Travalyst, the Duke of Sussex gave a sweet mention to Lilibet Diana, who he shares with wife Meghan Markle.

The proud papa rocked a grey T-shirt with the words ‘GIRL DAD” emblazoned on the front, reminding the world that he and Meghan are no longer parents to just a son.

In the funny skit, Harry, who is also dad to 3-year-old son Archie Harrison, was rated to see how much of an eco-friendly traveller he is.

In his role as an agent tasked with reviewing The Duke’s holiday, Rhys joked, “You’ll be moderately happy to know that you scored three stars,” adding, that the system is rated out of five.

However, in keeping with the funny nature of the clip, it turns out that the Prince is actually a very eco-friendly traveller following a little paperwork mix-up with pop star Harry Styles.

The holiday rating tool was developed in collaboration with Aotearoa New Zealand travel companies to understand consumer attitudes toward sustainable travel.

The Duke noted in a statement that, “As travel continues to come back, we have an opportunity and a need to redefine the industry—for better, for good.”

“There is a well-known Māori proverb: Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, ēngari he toa takitini (Success is not the work of an individual. But the work of many)—we invite you to be a part of our many.”

When he’s not travelling, the Duke is based in California, where he and Meghan relocated after stepping down from their royal duties.

It’s now been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making the trip back to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, following weeks of uncertainty over whether the Sussex family would attend the long-awaited celebration.

And it’ll be a special day for The Firm, as the return of Harry and Meghan will also mean Archie and Lilibet pay a visit to the UK.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”