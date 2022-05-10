We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has been forced to pull out of a major ceremony after suffering from ‘episodic mobility issues’, Buckingham Palace confirms.

The Queen will not be attending the State Opening of Parliament today due to her ongoing mobility issues.

Her majesty has instructed Prince Charles and Prince William to carry out duties instead.

This royal news comes as Princess Diana’s bittersweet nickname for Prince William inspired by tough time in her marriage is revealed.

The Queen has pulled out of the official State Opening of Parliament today due to struggling with her mobility.

Her Majesty, who turned 96 last month, is celebrating 70 years on the throne but in recent months she has been battling health issues and they have forced her to pull out of public engagements – one of which is breaking a tradition of almost 60 years.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II wouldn’t be attending the constitutional ceremony, which sets out the government’s legislative plans, for the first time since 1963.

Video of the Week

It looked like the Queen would attended up until last night when it was confirmed her majesty would not attend Westminster because of “episodic mobility problems”.

Instead, Prince Charles has been drafted in to deliver the speech today (Tuesday 10th May) as he is second in line to the throne.

A Buckingham Palace statement said the Queen, in consultation with her doctors, had reluctantly decided not to attend the State Opening. Prince Charles and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, have jointly been given the authority to open Parliament on her behalf. It reads, “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the state opening of parliament tomorrow.” A No 10 spokesperson added, “The prime minister fully respects the wishes of Her Majesty and is grateful to the Prince of Wales for agreeing to deliver the speech on her behalf.”

What time is the State Opening of Parliament on TV?

The State Opening of Parliament will take place between 11am and 12.30pm and it will be aired live on Parliament TV and broadcast on the House of Lords Twitter feed.

The main elements of the ceremony take place between 11am and 12.30pm, including:

11.20am arrival of Prince Charles and Prince William

11.27am the Royal Procession minus the Queen but the Imperial State Crown will still be brought to Parliament

11.30am the Queen is usually seated on the Throne but it’s understood that the throne will be left empty in the absence of her Majesty, with Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William expected to be seated in front of the assembled parliamentarians.

On completion of the speech, the procession returns to the Robing Room prior to departure.

The Queen is understood to have a busy diary at Windsor this week with a call with Australia on Monday, and a planned virtual privy council and phone audience with the prime minister on Wednesday. She is expected to undertake some private engagements later in the week.