Prince Harry has hinted that the coronavirus pandemic has been a result of Mother Nature's reaction to the "bad behaviour" exhibited by humans.

The Duke of Sussex compared the spread of the disease to the planet “sending us to our room”.

The Duke of Sussex made the comment during a conversation with the chief executive of a new streaming platform for climate documentaries, WaterBear.

Urging us to be a healing “raindrop” to the Earth’s “parched ground” by caring for our planet and nature, Prince Harry went on to hint that the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over a million people worldwide, was a result of Mother Nature’s response to the “bad behaviour” of humans, using an analogy of Mother Nature “sending us to our rooms”.

He said, “Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behaviour, to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done.

“It’s certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature. We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back.

“Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground,” he added.

“What if every one of us was a raindrop? If every single one of us cared? We do, because we have to, because at the end of the day nature is our life source.”

Prince Harry’s powerful words come after his wife, Meghan Markle, opened up about the loss of the couple’s second baby after she suffered a miscarriage.

Penning an article in The New York Times titled The Losses We Share, Meghan recalled falling ill at home in Los Angeles and being in hospital with “heartbroken” Prince Harry as they grieved for their baby.

Writing about the devastating moment she realised something “wasn’t right” with her unborn baby while caring for one-year-old son Archie, Meghan explained, “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”