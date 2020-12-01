Prince Harry faces new heartbreak as godmother dies ‘suddenly but peacefully’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry’s godmother was a close friend of the Queen and Prince Charles.

Prince Harry’s godmother Lady Celia Vestey’s sad passing was announced in the Daily Telegraph.

Lady Vestsey was one of Prince Harry’s six high profile godparents appointed by Prince Charles and Princess Diana for his baptism in 1984.

Prince Harry’s godmother Lady Celia Vestey has passed away at the age of 71. The sad news was announced in a death notice printed in the Daily Telegraph.

The notice reportedly read: ‘Celia Elizabeth SRN BA. Died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years. Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima.’

‘Private family funeral. Memorial service later. Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received in Celia’s memory to Ebony Horse Club.’

Who was Lady Celia Vestey?

Lady Celia Vestey was a close friend of the Queen and Prince Charles. She was the wife of Sam Vestey, 3rd Baron Vestey and former Master of the Horse to the Queen.

Lady Vestey was chosen as one of Prince Harry’s six godparents by Prince Charles and Princess Diana for his baptism in 1984.

She was in esteemed company. Other godparents included Princess Diana’s former flatmate Carolyn Bartholomew – The Crown watchers might recognise her name from Season 4’s depiction of her – as well as Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto.

Lady Celia remained a pivotal figure in royal circles, attending Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018 – as did Carolyn Bartholomew.

How did Prince Harry’s christening supposedly cause a royal row?

The Mirror reports that Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s choice of godparents caused a “full-scale family row”.

They reveal that insiders have claimed Princess Anne refused to attend the christening after she had been passed over as a godmother. Instead, the Princess Royal allegedly elected to go shooting with her then-husband Mark Phillips.

Instead, Prince Harry’s christening was attended by his parents and older brother Prince William. The Queen and Prince Philip, the Queen Mother and other Royal Family members also attended the wonderful occasion.

His christening took place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. It was in this very chapel he married his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry has yet to speak out about losing his godmother, but it’s clear how much she meant to the Royal Family.

Her presence at her godson’s wedding – the premier royal event of 2018 – suggests the affection he had for her.