Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is spotted filming an exciting project with James Corden in Los Angeles.

The former royal is friends with The Late Late Show host, having invited him to his wedding to Meghan Markle.

The former royal has spent almost the last 12 months carving out a new life for him and wife Meghan Markle in America. But after stepping down from royal duties, Prince Harry has been increasing the numbers of other projects he’s been involved in – including launching his own Archewell podcast. Son Archie showed off his adorable American accent on Harry and Meghan’s podcast.

And now Prince Harry has hooked up with his friend – actor-turned TV presenter James Corden to film an exciting project.

Harry left his home in Montecito to spend time filming with James in LA aboard the top deck of an open-top sightseeing bus which pulled out of the CBS film studios car park at noon on Friday.

According to TMZ, they were surrounded by film crews, three cameras, and most importantly a police escort. Their project remains unknown but it has sparked speculation that it could be an epic version of Carpool Karaoke.

A source told People, “They taped a COVID-appropriate segment of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ on the double-decker. They have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking around and laughter.”

James, hosts The Late Late show and one popular segment features celebrities who join him for a ride around the city to play Carpool Karaoke – in which they chat and sing along to their favourite songs as James drives them around in his car fitted with cameras. But it’s tricky to film in a car with a prince so maybe the big bus wheels were an alternative way of shooting the feature while showing Harry all the best sights of LA.

The insider added, “They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special landmarks. They also chatted about Harry’s life in the US and his focus now.”

The pair are close friends, they were previously spotted enjoying a festive drink at The Arts Club, Mayfair in London with mutual friend David Beckham in 2011, and James with his wife Julia attended Harry’s wedding back in 2018.

Speaking about the wedding, James said at the time, “It was so lovely. I’ve known Prince Harry (for) about seven years now and it was wonderful. It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting.”