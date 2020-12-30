We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Archie makes a surprise appearance at the end of Prince Harry and Meghan's podcast to send his warmest New Year wishes and it's just adorable.

Archie makes adorable debut on Prince Harry and Meghan’s new Archewell Audio podcast and shows off his American accent.

The Sussex youngster speaks the most words the public have ever heard him speak as he sends New Year wishes to all.

Archie has revealed his sweet American accent as the toddler makes his debut on his parents Archewell Audio podcast.

Harry and Meghan, who landed a multi-million pound Netflix deal earlier this year, have teamed up with streaming service Spotify with hopes to bring “different perspectives” and interviews with “amazing people” to our ears.

And fans of the Sussexes were in for a real festive treat with Episode one – as their 19-month-old son Archie made a surprise appearance by lending his own vocals to the recording. But in order for fans to hear the adorable surprise they had to listen very carefully to the recording – as some might have even missed it if they switched off too soon.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new production company Archewell Audio is partnering with Spotify in order to provide an undisclosed sum for the pair’s charity.

Towards the end of the 33 minute podcast, Harry and Meghan play This Little Light of Mine as sung by The Kingdom Choir – the gospel choir that performed at their wedding – and Harry explained, “A song which is about shining a light, and one that means so much to us.”

Meghan added, “This Little Light of Mine played at the very end of our wedding while we were walking down the steps of the church – it was the music we wanted playing when we started our lives together. As we all know, darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.”

Harry added, “The message of this song is one we hold so dearly, it’s about using the power that we each have within us to make this world a better place.”

And for those who kept listening right until the very end will have heard a very special message indeed. Not from Harry and Meghan but from their 18-month old son Archie. Harry can be heard telling his son, “You can speak into it.”

Meghan adds, “Archie, isn’t it fun?” To which Archie repeats the word “fun”.

Harry can then be heard saying, “After me, ready, Happy,”

To which Archie repeats, “Happy,”

Then Meghan says “New” and Harry reinforces it adding “New’”to which Archie copies, saying “New” and he adds the word “Year’” all by himself, to which Harry and Meghan can be heard giggling and Harry ends with “BOOM!” and Archie copies them with his own giggle which is just adorable.

Listen to the podcast and let Archie wish you a Happy New Year all over again…