The Duke of Sussex paused his paternity leave on Thursday to issue a heartfelt statement following some upsetting news.





Prince Harry issued a statement after 10 members of staff from The Halo Trust were killed by an armed group at a mine clearance camp in Afghanistan

The Halo Trust worked closely with Princess Diana, who was famously pictured walking through one of their minefields in 1997

Prince Harry issued a moving statement after it was revealed on Wednesday that 10 members of staff from The Halo Trust were killed by an armed group at a mine clearance camp in Afghanistan.

The charity, which works towards clearing landmines in war zones, holds special meaning for Harry after it worked closely with his late mother, Princess Diana.

Diana famously walked through one of Halo’s minefields in Angola in 1997; shortly after her visit, the Ottawa Mine Ban Treaty was signed, calling for all countries to rid the world of landmines.

Harry followed in his mother’s footsteps 22 years later, returning to the same landmine site she visited to continue to raise awareness for the cause.

In wake of the attack, Prince Harry released a heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives, and to “the workers [who] put their lives on the line every day” on The Halo Trust’s website.

His statement read: “In all, 26 members of The HALO Trust’s Afghanistan team were killed or injured on Tuesday night in what was nothing less than an act of barbarism. I honour those who have been lost and encourage support for the survivors and the families of those affected.

“Those who work for HALO in Afghanistan face risks every day to remove the lasting—and still deadly—scars of war and conflict. The men who were attacked come from the very communities in which they work. They joined HALO to protect and restore their country and their homes. As I understand it, the deminers who lost their lives were also protecting their friends.

“These workers put their lives on the line every day to make the world a safer place. This brutal act reminds us that we must stand in solidarity with humanitarian aid workers and the communities they serve.”

He finished by saying: “I would urge all of HALO’s supporters across the world to rally to their cause and help in any way they can.”