Prince Harry is stripped of his HRH title at an exhibition honouring his late mother Princess Diana.

Prince Harry faces heartbreaking detail at an exhibition to honour his late mother Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex has been stripped of his HRH title – despite retaining it after stepping back from the royal family.

Prince Harry is facing the heartbreaking reality of stepping back from the royal family after his HRH title was dropped in an exhibition to honour his late mother Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back as senior working royals last March, agreed with his brother Prince William to loan a selection of their mother’s dresses to the Royal Style in the Making exhibition in memory of her iconic fashion.

And one iconic outfit, in particular, to go on display is the wedding dress she wore to marry Prince Charles. But now Harry has been stripped of his HRH title as it is removed from the displays following an “administrative error”.

And it comes after the Palace vowed he would never use the title again. Under the agreement that saw Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle quit the UK to start a new life for themselves and their son Archie, two, living in LA, it was agreed that they would not use the titles anymore but it was decided they would retain it.

And while Prince Harry has the title His Royal Highness, it was wrongly included on placards next to the items loaned for the display. A week after the error was flagged to officials, it has been removed, with words next to items including Princess Diana’s wedding dress now reading, ‘Lent by HRH the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.’

The Kensington Palace-based event is also exhibiting items such as Princess Diana’s peach skirt, designed by Bellville Sassoon and worn on the way to her honeymoon.

The Royal Collection Trust claimed the mistake would be changed to reflect the prince’s new status.

A spokesman for the Royal Collection Trust, said the dresses were “loaned by HRH the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex”.

They added, “Due to an administrative error, for which the Royal Collection Trust was responsible, the labels were incorrect and will be updated”.