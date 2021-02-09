We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance together for the first time this year on a special video call.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan teamed up for the first time in 2021 to make a public appearance together, joining in with a virtual poetry class.

The royal duo paid the visit in honour of Black History Month which is taking place in the United States, joining the Get Lit poetry group, an initiative that aims to inspire young poets and improve literary education for young people in communities across America.

The Get Lit Instagram page shared a photo of Meghan and Harry on the video call, captioning it, ‘Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry!’

It was also revealed that former Suits star Meghan read some of her favourite poetry for the group.

‘We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month. It goes down as most epic experience in Get Lit history,’ the post went on.

In the screenshot of the Zoom call, Meghan and Harry can be seen looking happy together in their LA home, both looking relaxed with Harry wearing a white polo shirt and Meghan opting for a loose fitting blue button-down.

This is the first time we have seen the pair work together publicly since December 2020, but we’re sure there’ll be plenty more to come this year.

The couple have been taking on more and more projects since moving to the United States last year, having quit life in the royal family.

Prince Harry was recently spotted filming with fellow Brit James Cordon on an open top bus, for what is assumed to be an episode of The Late Late Show’s famous Carpool Karaoke segment.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan singed contracts with big names Netflix and Spotify at the end of 2020, sparking new projects with the streaming services, including their very own podcast.