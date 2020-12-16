Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are launching a podcast with Spotify

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a deal with Spotify that will see them host and produce podcasts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to release their first podcast with Spotify later this month.

The couple signed a deal with the streaming service to produce and host podcasts featuring “amazing people” and “different perspectives”.

This royal news comes after it was confirmed that Meghan suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

The couple have teamed up with the streaming service with hopes to bring “different perspectives” and interviews with “amazing people” to our ears.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new production company Archewell Audio will be partnering with Spotify in order to provide an undisclosed sum for the pair’s charity.

The first Meghan and Harry podcast is set to be released over the Christmas period with the royal couple bringing us a ‘holiday special’.

A trailer for the launch has been shared on the Spotify website, featuring Meghan and Prince Harry.

“We’re talking to some amazing people, they’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone,” former Suits star Meghan said.

“So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty, but it feels worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we could have never imagined, through endless acts of compassion and kindness,” added Prince Harry.

“That’s what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground.”

The couple are currently living in Los Angeles after moving to the US earlier this year, following their exit from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry, Meghan and their son Archie are set to spend Christmas in America, having not been able to return to the UK for the majority of this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo’s podcast news comes after they signed a deal with TV and movie streaming service Netflix, with plans to produce a range of programmes.