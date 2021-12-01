We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When does Spotify Wrapped 2021 come out and how can you get the playlist? As we approach the end of 2021 Spotify has a great way of showing us all the songs we’ve streamed the most over the last 12 months – and if you can’t wait to see which tracks you’ve been obsessed with, the wait is almost over.

For the last three years, Spotify has a fun way of telling its users the number of artists they listened to, their most played song of the year, and much more with its personalised throwback trip down memory lane and music listening journey.

It comes after it launched a personalised playlist for pets.

If you’re keen to know when you can view your most-streamed songs on your new, most loved artists – like Adele, favourite albums, podcasts – like Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Spotify podcast, and more.

When does Spotify Wrapped 2021 come out?

The third edition of Spotify Wrapped, available worldwide, is set to be released soon – an official date for the release has not yet been confirmed so watch this space as we will update you as soon as we have more information.

Spotify has even teased the release with its followers on Twitter. It tweeted ‘Let the countdown begin. Like this tweet to get a reminder when your #SpotifyWrapped is ready, along with a few other treats.’

And it added, ‘Anyone else nervous to see their #SpotifyWrapped? ‘

And fans are already eagerly awaiting its arrival….. ‘We dint sleep last night either waiting for Any update @spotify?’

And another fan put, ‘Is Spotify wrapped out today because im genuinely gonna have the worst top 5 ever’.

And a third fan wrote, ‘Ignore what people say, I do care about your Spotify wrapped, I’m a nosey person and it entertains me’

How can I get the Spotify Wrapped 2021 playlist?

When it launches, you can get the Spotify Wrapped 2021 playlist in the following four simple steps:

Open the Spotify mobile app Tap on the ‘Your 2021 wrapped’ banner on the home screen to access your Wrapped playlist. If you do not see the same type, “wrapped” in the search bar and you should be able to view the banner. Click on the banner and you will then be directed to your personalised Spotify Wrapped “story” and it’s here that you can view your customised statistics. And if you’re not too embarrassed, you can share the data to social media platforms, you can click on the “share this story” button to achieve the same.

And that’s not all, there are some other Spotify Wrapped features, including customised playlists of your top songs and popular tracks that you might have missed over the course of the year and these can be accessed through a menu located below the story button.

So keep your eyes peeled for the Spotify Wrapped launching.