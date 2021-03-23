We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has a new job working for a US start-up firm that's worth £1.25bn, it's been revealed.

Prince Harry’s new job has been revealed a year after he quit the royal family to move to America

The Duke of Sussex has joined the leadership team of a US start-up company worth £1.25bn

This royal news comes as the Queen gives Prince William a new title following Harry and Meghan’s ‘fall out’ Oprah interview

Prince Harry’s new job has been revealed and he is set to ‘create impact’ after he was named as Chief Impact Officer of a start-up company worth £1.25bn.

The Duke of Sussex has landed a job at the Silicon Valley-based start-up firm almost 12 months after he left the UK and quit his royal life to start again in America with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, one.

Harry has been named as part of the leadership team with BetterUp Inc – a coaching and mental health firm – and while his salary is not known, the Wall Street Journal reported he would take up the “meaty” role.

Harry, 36, told the publication in an email, “I intend to help create impact in people’s lives. Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-around better life.”

And in a blog on the company’s website, Harry writes, ‘What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose. Self-optimisation is not about fixing something that’s broken. It’s about becoming the best version of ourselves, with whatever life throws at us.’

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux admitted that while Prince Harry would not manage employees, he was expected to be a part of all-hands meetings and special company events. He added, “It’s a meaningful and meaty role.”

Royal biographer Omid Scobie, tweeted the news of Prince Harry and his new job and added detail that the company’s app uses coaches working with big companies such as Hilton, Chevron and Salesforce. He wrote, ‘New title for Prince Harry: Chief Impact Officer at coaching and mental health company @BetterUp. His role includes product strategy, public advocacy and more. The duke was already a fan of the firm’s app, which has coaches working with the likes of Hilton, Chevron, Salesforce.’

Mr Robichaux revealed he met Harry last year through a mutual friend and it appears to have worked in his favour as Prince Harry’s new job has been revealed on the company website featuring in an online bio.

Accompanied by a black and white photo of Prince Harry, the royal is described as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist”.

Video of the Week

It added, ‘As co-founder of Archewell, he is focused on driving systemic change across all communities through non-profit work as well as creative activations.’

Prior to stepping down as a working senior member of the royal family, Prince Harry worked on various mental health initiatives and as part of his new role, he will be expected to spend time at the company’s HQ in San Francisco.