Prince Harry has shared rare insight into the Queen and Prince Philip relationship as he described them as the “the most adorable couple” in a recent BBC programme honouring the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which will premiere on BBC One on Wednesday, will include interviews with all of the head monarch members.

The Prince of Wales, Princess Anne, Duke of York, and Earl of Wessex are all included in the special programme.

The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter Phillips, and Zara Tindall, Prince Phillip’s grandchildren, will all also give personal memories of the monarch during the docu-film.

The documentary will feature Prince Harry speaking alongside his family for the first time since he and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals in early 2020.

Speaking on the death of his much-loved grandfather Harry said, “More than anything I miss his sense of humour. But I miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there. I also know she will be ok without him. “

The Duke of Sussex added, “The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. To me knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service… that is an incredible bond between two people.”

The interviews began in early 2021 to commemorate Philip’s 100th birthday in June, but the show has since evolved into a touching tribute to the Queen’s husband, who died peacefully two months before his big day.