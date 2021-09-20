We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has shared footage of Prince Philip spending time with Princess Anne and Prince Edward ahead of the BBC's documentary on the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The touching documentary is set to air on BBC One on Wednesday 22nd September and will feature heartfelt tributes from those closest to Prince Philip, including his and the Queen’s children and grandchildren.

Prince Philip passed away aged 99 in April of this year after his longest ever stint in hospital. He and the Queen were married for 73 years and share four children, eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

The documentary will take an intimate look at Prince Philip’s life and achievements, and will be the first time Prince Harry speaks with his family on-screen since he and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals.

In the decades-old video, Prince Philip can be seen fishing with his only daughter, Princess Anne, at what appears to be Balmoral, when she was a little girl.

In a voice over, Princess Anne explains that she and her dad would often spend time fishing together, despite the fact she couldn’t quite master the skill.

“I always said I couldn’t catch anything and he said, ‘nonsense come with me’, and after I’d been casting for about half an hour, he said, ‘I see what you mean.’,” Anne laughed as she recounted the hilarious exchange.

The same clip also shows Prince Edward with his dad, climbing into a row boat before heading out on a fishing trip.

“Get in,” Little Edward shouts in the footage, while Philip climbs into the boat, saying, “Coming!”

Speaking of the special memory of his father, Edward laughed, “I can’t remember at which point I was given charge of the oars and had to very quickly learn how to row a boat.”

Prince Charles shared another video to the Clarence House Instagram of himself, Princess Anne and Prince Philip riding tricycles, with Princess Margaret chasing behind.

Charles recalled, “He was marvellous at arranging silly games, the fun of having obviously young parents, was there was lots of chasing around and mad things.”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers airs on BBC One on Wednesday 22nd of September at 9pm.