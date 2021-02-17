We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was taken to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening Buckingham Palace has confirmed today.

In a statement the palace revealed that Philip was taken into hospital as a ‘precautionary measure’ following advice from a royal doctor after he began feeling ill.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell,” the announcement said.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

Prince Philip’s illness is not thought to be Covid related and his admission was not treated as an emergency.

Philip, who has received his Covid-19 vaccine, has been spending lockdown with the Queen at Windsor Castle and travelled to London by car last night.