The Queen and Prince Philip could go their separate ways when the Duke of Edinburgh turns 100.

Her Majesty and the Duke have been married for more than seven decades but often spend time living apart.

The pair, who celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November last year, have spent a lot of time together over the coronavirus pandemic, as they both isolated together at Windsor Castle.

But once the Duke has celebrated his 100th birthday this year, the couple could return to living in separate royal residencies. It comes after the Queen selected a new firm of eight royals to work with her throughout 2021.

Despite having a long and happy marriage, the Queen and Prince Philip are used to living apart.

Ever since the Duke retired in 2017, he made Wood Farm residence on the Sandringham Estate his main base while the Queen remained working at Buckingham Palace.

It’s understood that Philip has enjoyed his time spent living away from the royal social bubble at the palace and the Queen is said to have approved the move which would allow him to have a well-earned rest.

As a result, the Queen and her husband have become used to spending weeks, if not months, apart.

Despite the distance between their royal residencies, Prince Philip remains the Queen’s closest confidant and they are said to have spoken on the phone every single day when they are not living together.

And in recent months her Majesty has been seen using Zoom to make video calls as part of her royal duties, and it is likely that she can call Philip in the same way.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in several huge changes to the Queen’s royal schedule and prompted her to move her administrative base from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle.

However, it is hoped that the Queen will return to London this spring if it is safe enough to do so, having had the Covid vaccine.

Prince Philip is due to celebrate his 100th birthday on June 10 and is expected to mark the extraordinary milestone with extended Royal Family members but with lockdown restrictions currently still in place it is not known how many loved ones he will be able to celebrate with when the big day comes.

And just days after the Duke’s birthday, the Queen holds Trooping the Colour parade annually, with this years’ hoped to go ahead on 12th June.

Therefore, rather than returning to London with the Queen, it is more likely that the Duke could return to his Sandringham retirement place following his June birthday celebrations.

If this is the case, he would next be reunited with the Queen at Balmoral for the summer break.