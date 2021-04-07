We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has declared 'enough is enough' as he speaks out on crisis.

The Duke of Cambridge gave a speech over video during the first Conservation International Global Gala hosted by Idris and Sabrina Elba. And in the two-minute clip, the Prince issued a cry to the government, businesses, individuals, and associates to join forces in a bid to reverse the effects of climate change and stop the exploitation of the environment but highlighting the damage people are having on the planet.

It comes after his father Prince Charles spoke out on the launch of his Terra Carta initiative earlier this year in which he revealed his heartache over “broken promises” to his grand-children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Louis, two as he urged big business to put the planet first.

The Duke, 38, stressed, “As supporters of Conservation International, you know all too well that this decade presents humanity with one of our greatest-ever tests. If we do not act decisively in the next 10 years, we will cause irreversible damage to our planet.”

He warned, “This damage will not be felt equally by everyone.” Prince William then explained how the “most vulnerable”, with “the fewest resources” and those who have “done the least to cause the climate change who he fears would be “impacted the most”.

And he urged people to take inspiration from future generations. He added, “But rather than being despondent about these challenges, let us instead take our lead from the many millions of young people around the world who have made this calls their own, and said that enough is enough.

“All of us, across all sectors of society, and across all corners of the globe, must come together to fundamentally reset our relationship with nature and our trajectory as a species. I truly believe that humans have an extraordinary capacity to set goals and strive to achieve them.”

The Duke, who has launched the Earthshot Prize in autumn 2020, noted the quick development of the Covid-19 vaccine as an example of these goals.

The Earthshot Prize looks to award five £1million prizes every year for the next decade to individuals, organisations, businesses, and governments able to come up with workable solutions on five set issues.