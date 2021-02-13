Prince William’s lovely words to Kate Middleton after their break up

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in a fairytale wedding almost a decade ago – but actually faced a rocky break up prior to their engagement.

Kate Middleton and Prince William had some lovely words for each other after their temporary break up.

The couple addressed the split in their 2010 engagement video which has resurfaced ahead of their 10 year wedding anniversary.

After proposing to Kate on a trip to Kenya in 2010, Prince William made her his wife in a gorgeous royal wedding ceremony held at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have since gone on to welcome three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing throughout Kate and Wills’ love story.

Kate and William met at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and fell for each other after becoming close friends, but actually broke up for a period in 2007, reportedly leaving Kate devastated.

It’s even been claimed that William ended the relationship in an hour long phone call.

The time apart didn’t last long though, with the pair reportedly rekindling their romance after just 10 weeks apart – thank goodness!

Kate and William even addressed the break up in their famous engagement interview and they both had some sweet and rather mature things to say about it in the recently resurfaced footage.

“We were both very young, it was at university, we were both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, it was a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better,” Prince William said at the time.

Meanwhile Catherine admitted it had been good for her to spend some time away from her boyfriend and that it had made her stronger. Go, Kate!

“At the time I wasn’t very happy about it, but it actually made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised.

“I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time.”

Since their wedding day, the couple have gone from strength to strength and thrown themselves into their work.

Throughout the past year they have focussed their royal duties on the pandemic, showing support to those facing hard times through the health crisis and those working to help the nation through.

Kate and William spoke to trainee NHS nurses during a special video call last week, thanking them for their endless efforts.

They’ve also turned their attention to mental health in recent years, with Catherine recently sharing a selfie video on Instagram, urging Brits to spark a conversation about child mental health and parental wellbeing during lockdown.