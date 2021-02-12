We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton 'saved' Prince William when she married him by welcoming him into her family, a royal expert has claimed.

Marrying Kate Middleton saved Prince William from a ‘difficult place’, a royal expert has claimed.

William faced the divorce of his parents Prince Charles and Diana followed by his mother’s death as a young boy but found happiness with Duchess Catherine.

This royal news comes after it was revealed the Queen and Prince Philip may part ways after his 100th birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot almost a decade ago, marrying in a lavish royal wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

While it may appear that marrying the future King totally transformed Kate’s life, a royal biographer has claimed that things changed a lot for the better in William’s life too thanks to his wife.

Angela Levin, author of Harry: Biography of a Prince has reported that the Middleton family allowed him to feel happy and secure and helped him out of a “difficult place”, following the divorce of his parents and tragic loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

“I think that Kate has helped save William,” Levin said.

“I think it was very difficult for him coming out of a dysfunctional family, losing his mum so young and I think he was in a very difficult place.

The royal insider explained how Kate’s role as the Duchess of Cambridge has been so much more than her regal duties, offering support for William and making him a father to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“She has really encouraged him. Her whole life is to make him happy, I think. She found things that really make him feel important and worthy rather than just going to cut ribbons,” Angela told The Royal Beat.

“I think she has helped him to be a husband by introducing him to her own family a lot and spending time with a normal family and being a dad.”

The Duke and Duchess have been doing their bit throughout the pandemic, focussing their work on helping those impacted by the health crisis.

This week the duo sent their support to NHS staff, reaching out to student nurses.

Video of the Week

“Nursing is one of the most trusted professions in the country, so you couldn’t have chosen a better career choice and it’s needed now more than ever,” Kate said, thanking a group of nurses during a video call.

“You’ve got almost three generations now – those coming back from retirement but also you guys doing your training who are stepping up – it shows real commitment and real teamwork, and it should really be celebrated, so really well done.”