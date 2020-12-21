We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Cambridge children’s suspected Christmas plans have been ruined by Boris Johnson’s decision to put parts of England into Tier 4 restrictions.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Cambridge children are believed to have had their Christmas plans cancelled in light of the new Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.

Thousands of families in the South of England were placed into Tier 4 on Saturday, meaning festive get togethers are off the cards.

This royal news comes after the Cambridge children’s special name for Duchess Camilla was revealed.

It’s thought that the Cambridge family had plans to spend Christmas with Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael in Berkshire.

However, the Middletons’ home town of Bucklebury was placed into Tier 4 level restrictions this weekend, along with the majority of the South, meaning Christmas get togethers are off the cards for thousands of families.

While Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would usually be preparing to head to the Sandringham Estate to spend Christmas with the Queen and the rest of the royal family, the big celebration was cancelled when the nation was told they could gather with just three households over the festive period.

With coronavirus cases sky rocketing in the South East of England and London, the guidance was altered on Saturday, urging Southerners not to mix on Christmas Day and to stay indoors instead.

With Christmas with the Middletons scrapped, it’s likely that the Cambridges will enjoy a small celebration together at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

Video of the Week

The family of five are believed to have left their London home when the children began their Christmas break from school, heading to their countryside retreat before the new restrictions came into place.

Meanwhile, the Queen and Prince Philip will spend Christmas together at Windsor Castle for the first time in over three decades.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are also facing Tier 4 restrictions, so will not be able to meet with other family members on Christmas Day.