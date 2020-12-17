We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are said to have an utterly adorable name for their step grandmother Duchess Camilla.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are not thought to call Camilla ‘grandma’ as she reveals alternative name used by her grandchildren.

The young royals are said to call her by a different moniker which resembles a pop star name.

In other royal news, Carole Middleton has revealed the special gifts that the Cambridge kids will get in their Christmas stockings this year.

Duchess Camilla has revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t call her ‘grandma’.

Camilla, who is married to Prince Charles, has five grandchildren of her own, plus the Cambridge kids and also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie.

But it’s understood she goes by a different name to the traditional grandma or granny – used by many youngsters.

“My own grandchildren call me GaGa,” Camilla told the Daily Mail shortly after Prince George’s birth. “I don’t know if it’s because they think I am! It is funny but is still very sweet.”

Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, has two kids while his sister Laura Lopes has three.

Laura’s daughter Eliza served as a bridesmaid at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding.

Meanwhile Prince George is said to use a different name for his great-grandma, Her majesty the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge spilled his alternative moniker for the sovereign in another ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety.

“He calls her ‘Gan-Gan,’” Kate said. Before revealing that the Queen totally dotes on her youngest family members. “She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for the family.”

Video of the Week

And Camilla is just as doting – every June she hosts a massive party for both her grandchildren and the grandchildren of friends, according to the new biography The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair That Rocked the Crown.

‘In 2016 there were about 90 children tucking into sandwiches, cakes, and jellies and roaring around the garden at Clarence House, having tugs of war and watching spellbound as magicians did tricks and entertainers made them laugh,’ royal author Penny Junor wrote.