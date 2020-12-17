Trending:

The adorable name Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have for Duchess Camilla – and it isn’t Grandma!

Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are said to have an utterly adorable name for their step grandmother Duchess Camilla.

    Duchess Camilla has revealed that Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t call her ‘grandma’.

    Camilla, who is married to Prince Charles, has five grandchildren of her own, plus the Cambridge kids and also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie.

    But it’s understood she goes by a different name to the traditional grandma or granny – used by many youngsters.

    Camilla Parker-Bowles

    “My own grandchildren call me GaGa,” Camilla told the Daily Mail shortly after Prince George’s birth. “I don’t know if it’s because they think I am! It is funny but is still very sweet.”

    Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, has two kids while his sister Laura Lopes has three.

    Laura’s daughter Eliza served as a bridesmaid at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding.

    Meanwhile Prince George is said to use a different name for his great-grandma, Her majesty the Queen.

    The Duchess of  Cambridge spilled his alternative moniker for the sovereign in another ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety.

    He calls her ‘Gan-Gan,’” Kate said. Before revealing that the Queen totally dotes on her youngest family members. She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for the family.”

    And Camilla is just as doting – every June she hosts a massive party for both her grandchildren and the grandchildren of friends, according to the new biography The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair That Rocked the Crown.

    ‘In 2016 there were about 90 children tucking into sandwiches, cakes, and jellies and roaring around the garden at Clarence House, having tugs of war and watching spellbound as magicians did tricks and entertainers made them laugh,’ royal author Penny Junor wrote.