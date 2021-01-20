We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Cambridge has shown his support for the Queen and Prince Phillip saying he’s ‘very proud’ of his grandparents for getting their Covid-19 vaccinations.

It’s no secret that the public has had concerns over the current vaccination rollout; therefore, Prince William was happy to hear that the royals were setting an excellent example for the public by avoiding ‘vaccine hesitancy ‘.

William was quick to congratulate Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh with a sweet message, “My grandparents have had the vaccine, and I am very proud of them for doing that. Everyone must get the vaccine when they are told to.”

Prince William continued to commend the NHS as he said, “Huge congratulations to all of you for playing your part in such a monumental moment, frankly, to roll out this vaccine.

“I think it’s a hugely proud moment for the NHS and for the UK being able to achieve such a massive task.”

During the UK lockdowns, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have continuously dedicated their support to the public with virtual engagements showing much-needed commendation for frontline workers.