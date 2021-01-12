We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen and Prince Philip have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

After a year of cancelling royal duties and having to lockdown, there is finally some hopeful news for the Royal family. The Queen 94 and Prince Philip 99, announced they have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in an unusual public statement.

Which coronavirus vaccine did the Queen have?

The Queen and Prince Philip could have been given the Pfizer vaccine or the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine but they aren’t going to tell us.

Buckingham Palace has decided to keep this information secret in an effort to stop speculation and avoid any bias toward the vaccines.

The Queen wants the British public to accept whichever vaccine is available to them and not feel a partiality to one.

A source told the Mirror, “It is the Queen’s sincere and hopeful wish that everyone does their bit to assist the heroic actions of our frontline NHS workers and that the country is able to return to normal as soon as possible.”

The Palace is also not releasing when the second dose of the vaccine will happen, as this may allude to which one they have been given.

In a statement on the 30th of December, four UK Chief Medical Officers announced the second dose should be given toward the end of 12 weeks. This contradicts the previously advised 3 – 4 weeks. Pfizer and BioNTech have both said there is no data supporting this new timeline. The Oxford/ AstraZeneca trials do however support this new window.

The Queen and Prince Philip join the many already vaccinating against Covid-19 and give us hope that the end may be in sight.

As she said in her poignant Christmas speech “Even on the darkest nights there is hope in the new dawn.”