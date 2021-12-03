We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William’s ‘sensitivity’ over Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s flower girl row was ‘underestimated’ by the BBC ahead of their divisive The Princes and The Press documentary, a royal expert has claimed.

A royal expert has given an insight into Prince William’s frustration following the airing of The Princes and The Press on BBC.

Duncan Larcombe has claimed Prince William’s ‘sensitivity’ on particular issues surrounding the Cambridges and Sussexes, covered in the documentary, was ‘underestimated’.

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle opened up to Oprah Winfrey about her and Kate Middleton’s infamous row over flower girl dresses ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

It had previously been reported that Meghan had made Duchess Catherine cry during the disagreement, however Meghan claimed that it was actually Kate who reduced her to tears over the topic.

During her and Prince Harry’s tell-all Oprah chat, during which they shared details of their life within The Firm and their exit from royal life in 2020, Meghan explained that “the reverse” had happened, when asked about her and Kate’s tearful fall-out.

“What I couldn’t get over was being blamed for something that, not only I didn’t do, but that happened to me.”

“I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something,” Meghan said.

“Yes, the issue was correct about flower girl dresses. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.

“I would have never wanted that to come out about her ever, even though it happened. I protected that from ever being out in the world.”

This month, an insight into Meghan and Kate’s dresses disagreement was included in BBC documentary, The Princes and The Press.

Now, a royal expert had claimed that it was “underestimated” how much of a “sensitive” topic it was for Prince William.

Speaking to True Royalty’s The Royal Beat, royal biographer Duncan Larcombe said, “One of the key issues with this BBC documentary is the fact that what they have done is underestimate just how sensitive a subject it is.

“Prince William in particular that his own brother and his sister-in-law have accused the monarchy in Oprah Winfrey of briefing and deliberately allowing stories about Meghan that she made Kate cry over the famous row before the wedding and they claim that the story was not true, its the wrong way around.”

It comes after the royal family released a rare statement in response to The Princes and The Press, announcing, “A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy.

“However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”