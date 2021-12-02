We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has shared a heartfelt letter, written on behalf of Princess Diana, to mark World AIDS day.

The Duke of Sussex spoke out on behalf of Princess Diana to thank members of the scientific community for working “tirelessly against the disease” as he called on the world to join a movement to ensure that science for HIV and COVID-19 reaches those who need to most.

The letter, written to Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director UNAIDS, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, the World Health Organization’s Director-General, reads, ‘We honour those whose lives have been cut short and reaffirm our commitment to a scientific community that has worked tirelessly against this disease. My mother would be deeply grateful for everything you stand for and have accomplished. We all share that gratitude, so thank you.’ In raising awareness, Prince Harry has taken part in public testing for HIV twice – he notably joined Rihanna in Barbados for the campaign in 2016 and also went along to a hospital for testing in London. Speaking at the UNAIDs conference on Wednesday, his letter continued, “It is striking to now see the world’s leading AIDS activists are also leading the call for COVID-19 vaccine equity. “Vaccinating the world is a test of our moral character and we are experiencing a spectacular failure when it comes to global vaccine equity. Similar to the AIDS crisis, we’ve yet again revealed over the past year, that the value of life depends on whether you were born and/or live in a rich nation, or a developing country.” Princess Diana gave a speech back in 1991 when she visited the National AIDS Trust Children and Aids event.

Harry narrated a film alongside Winnie Byanyima to accompany his message and in it he speaks out on COVID vaccine access, likening it to the efforts to help those with HIV and AIDS. And at the video that was played at the beginning of the UNAIDS conference on Wednesday, he said, “This is a story about how corporate greed and political failure have prolonged both pandemics and what we can do to stop it.”

You can watch the video below…

Prince Harry will also continue to champion causes close to his and wife Meghan Markle’s heart through their Archewell Foundation.