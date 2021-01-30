How Prince William is showing Prince Harry how it’s done

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles, the Cambridges are thriving under the additional pressure, in many different ways.

Picking the right projects

While Prince Harry spent much of 2020 focusing on his new life with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their son, Archie, the Duke of Cambridge selected projects that resonated with the public.

The ITV documentary Prince William: A Planet for Us All back in October showed the Cambridge children – George, Charlotte and Louis – meeting Sir David Attenborough, who described the young royals as ‘charming’. And William also filmed a documentary for the BBC, which aired last June, on a subject very close to his heart. Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health saw him urging men to open up, using football as a way to break the taboo surrounding the subject.

Travelling environmentally

With Meghan Markle and Harry promoting the importance of being environmentally friendly, the couple came under fire in 2019 for travelling four times by private jet, in only 11 days. However, the couple are understood to practise carbon-offsetting for any private travel. Meanwhile, William, Kate and their children were spotted getting off a £73 budget flight to Scotland.

Getting results

Last year, William unveiled an environmental initiative called The Earthshot Prize, which plans to give five awards to people trying to repair the environment every year, and its goal is to support 50 ideas by 2030. Prince Harry has his own initiative, Travalyst, which encourages environmentally friendly travel. However, royal author Robert Lacey thinks that Prince William has accomplished more concrete solutions with his project than his brother has with his, partly because of his approachability.

He goes on to add, ‘People have said that the Windsors don’t do “woke” – that they don’t know how to handle progressive causes. However, I think William does it rather well. He does it better than Meghan and Harry.’

Carefully placed PDA

In addition to things going well for William professionally, it’s been claimed he and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are closer than ever – and it’s apparently due to being ‘busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the UK’. While Kate and William have always meticulously adhered to royal protocols, they appeared to be having too much fun to care during a visit to the arcades on Barry Island. A snap of the couple showed Kate with her hand on William’s back as they enjoyed a game.