Kate Middleton celebrated her 39th birthday in the sweetest way this weekend.

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 39 on Saturday and Prince William made sure to make it a special day for her, throwing her a lovely little surprise tea party with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Of course, coronavirus restrictions meant that Kate was unable to have her usual birthday get together with friends at the family’s Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

She was also unable to spend time with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, or members of the royal family, in light of the current lockdown in England.

But Prince William and the Cambridge treated Kate to a ‘quiet’ afternoon tea party in order to mark the big day, according to royal insiders.

Meanwhile, Duchess Catherine was showered with birthday wishes on social media, from fans and family members alike.

The Royal Family Instagram account shared some photos of Kate and Her Majesty the Queen attending the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show and penned, ‘Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today! #HappyBirthday HRH@kensingtonroyal.’

Kate’s father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla posted a stunning snap of Kate flashing a gorgeous grin on their Clarence House Instagram page, writing, ‘Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge! 🎊.’

Catherine sent out a lovely thank you message after receiving thousands of kind words from royal fans.

‘Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday. Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time,’ a post on the Kensington Royal Insta account read, besides a picture of Kate wearing a floral face mask.