A source has claimed that young Princess Charlotte already has a heartfelt career aspiration and her parents "swelled with pride" at the news.

A source has claimed that Princess Charlotte has informed her parents she wants to be a nurse when she grows up.

They reported that the young princess is a “caring little girl who also knows what she wants”.

Princess Charlotte may only be 5 years old, but it seems that she already knows exactly what she wants to do in the future. It has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been talking to their children “every day” about the heroic sacrifices being made by the NHS staff.

Now New Idea has reported that Palace Insiders told them of how Princess Charlotte has informed her parents she wants to be a nurse when she grows up. A source claimed, “She’s obviously just a little kid but still, Wills and Kate swelled with pride”.

They went on to explain that, “She’s such a caring little girl who also knows what she wants, so they wouldn’t be surprised if she does take on nursing as one of her big causes when she’s older.”

How have Prince William and Duchess Kate paid tribute to the NHS?

Prince William and Duchess Kate have shown their support for the NHS and front-line workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the Duke and Duchess and their children also appeared on BBC’s Big Night In to Clap for Our Carers.

They applauded the NHS and its workers for all their hard work and dedication during this challenging time. The royal couple also embarked on a Royal Train Tour in December.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to front-line workers, volunteers, care home staff and teachers who have worked throughout the pandemic. In previous years, their support for the nursing profession has also been clear.

In 2019, during the first anniversary of the Nursing Now campaign, Kate reportedly praised the “awe-inspiring” dedication and professionalism of nurses.

Now it seems that her royal parents’ support for the NHS has been particularly impactful for their daughter.

If Princess Charlotte does take on nursing one of her big causes in the future, we’re sure that both Prince William and Duchess Kate will be delighted.